Hi everyone,

A group of friends get together each week for online flights, but over the Christmas New Year we are planning to do a round the world trip.

We would like to invite any fellow flyers that would like to help us in participating on any legs, We use joinFS to see each other and use Discord to chat to each other.
So anyone in FSX, Xplane 11, P3D or MSFS are welcome to fly along....

We are going to start in Auckland, New Zealand and do legs of around 2- 3 hours in length, hopefully we can find people to be sitting and waiting for the current leg to land, then take off on the next leg... on so on.

Looking at flying Medium sized jets for this event...


Please leave me a message with some contact details if you would like to join us for this flight..