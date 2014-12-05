Thread: VS unstable

Results 1 to 2 of 2

VS unstable

    For some strange reason, when I use the VS and click the wheel to go up or down nose, after just two clicks, in either direction, the wheel speeds off uncontrollably making the aircraft totally unstable.

    This occurs in all planes.

    Is this a bug in MSFS2020 or on my end?

    If it's on my end, what would be the fix ?

    Thanks in advance.
    Happens with me too. Also AP rarely works at all. Been flying w/o AP a lot. Became more of a stick and rudder guy except when horizontal stabilizers run amuck, This happens in ALL aircraft irregularly.
