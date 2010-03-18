I do not like complaining to the people who work hard so I can fly everywhere but
this time I'm at a loss as to why Mr Mike Pearson creates the AI B-52 series which
is a work of art from B52a through B52H and after I wade through all his pages
of this work which is interesting ONLY to find NO instructions for traffic or files
and left without a glue of what to do next...I presume that Mr pearson belives
no one needs instructions for these files from MAIW which I think is a wonderful
piece of work, I give thanks to the people who created McDill AFB and gave me
step by step instructions as to where the traffic files and B-47s went which I fly
today. There are new people joining here everyday many do not know what to
do when DL files. Please to the masters of creation of AC, Scenery, ect take time
out to answer in writing to these new people, I know many already put in their
instructions God Bless You, in my 20 yrs with FS5,FS98,FS2000, FS2002,FS9
I thank you.