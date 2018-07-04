I use joysticks logitech extreme 3d and thrustmaster flight hoats 4.
Suddenly, control of the X Y Z axes is lost. In the settings screen, the axes work well, but in the flight itself there is no aileron, no elevator, no rudder or throttle.
The buttons on both joysticks still respond.
The plane takes off on its own, automatically oon full power, but cannot be controlled by the joystics.
I tried reinstalling drivers and it did not fix the problem.
What could be the problem here?