Thread: first thing that comes to your mind

  Today, 03:35 PM #1
    darrenvox's Avatar
    darrenvox
    darrenvox
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    CYXU
    Posts
    5,815

    first thing that comes to your mind

    when i attach this image?

    af scrub just relesed a copy of fsx cess140 for p3d as well!

    diving around TNCE in fsx demo
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: fsx4.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 235.6 KB  ID: 223644  
    WJA221, BFL0200, AAL1229, ASA2703
    CYXU is my local airport
    http://www.darrensfs9site.weebly.com
    http://darrensflightsimblog.blogspot.com/
  Today, 04:14 PM #2
    NMLW's Avatar
    NMLW
    NMLW
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Albuquerque, NM, USA.
    Posts
    17,166

    Default

    It's a nice looking bird Darren. I just hope it doesn't plan on diving into the water.
    Larry
  Today, 04:39 PM #3
    darrenvox's Avatar
    darrenvox
    darrenvox
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    CYXU
    Posts
    5,815

    Default

    not at all nmlw
    WJA221, BFL0200, AAL1229, ASA2703
    CYXU is my local airport
    http://www.darrensfs9site.weebly.com
    http://darrensflightsimblog.blogspot.com/
