Thread: Problems with Panels

  Today, 01:19 PM #1
    ac103010
    Problems with Panels

    On my default A321 panel none of my standby instruments work.

    Also, I've tried adding panels to the Camsim A350. Even though I follow the installation instructions word for word, straight out of the box, I just cannot get any of the Camsim A350's to work. Is there an issue with these?
  Today, 01:50 PM #2
    mrzippy
    mrzippy:

    Check your aircraft.cfg file for these entries:

    [airspeed_indicators]
    airspeed_indicator.0=1
    airspeed_indicator.1=1

    [attitude_indicators]
    //Type: 0=None, 1=Vacuum Gyro, 2=Electric Gyro
    attitude_indicator.0 = 2
    attitude_indicator.1 = 2

    [altimeters]
    altimeter.0=1
    altimeter.1=1


    [direction_indicators]
    direction_indicator.0=3,0

    [attitude_indicators]
    attitude_indicator.0=1

    [turn_indicators]
    turn_indicator.0=1,0
