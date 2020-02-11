Hi Guys, I wonder if anyone can assist. I used to create aircraft for FSX under the name Simshed and have been thinking about getting back into the game for MSFS 2020. I appreciate that the entire process will have changed so what I'm looking for is a breakdown of what's involved now and best methods/software etc to use. Is the any guides out there anywhere? - (Posted this in the General MSFS forum too)

Thanks in advance

Brian Franklin