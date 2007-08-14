Hi Everyone

More time on my hands now plus the launch of the incredible looking new MSFS means that after 15 years or so I'm able to, and have decided to, return to a passion that I've had all my life and now finally have more time to indulge, flight sims.

My new PC arrives tomorrow (Intel I7 - 10700k 5.1 GHZ, RTX 2080 Super, 32GB DDR RAM) and as I live in a rural area unfortunately I only have 20MBS 4G internet connection (and I'm no windows expert, current/last one was Windows XP !).

I'm planning to buy and install MSFS tomorrow (from MS store) once I've set the new computer up and so - having read a lot of horror stories on forums - was wondering whether anyone has any good advice or tips on the best way to try and ensure a trouble / stress free installation, or any material I can referencer to help/guide me and whether there's any rookie mistakes I should avoid ?

Thanks in advance for any help ! :-)

Paul