Thread: FSX landing practice program

FSX landing practice program

    engineertom
    FSX landing practice program

    In my original FSX setup I had a program that allowed you to position your aircraft some distance from the runway and you could practice landings as well as ILS. Does this ring a bell with anyone.


    EngineerTom, KTPL
    81 and still flying.
    ussmidway
    ussmidway
    Default

    Was it FSiPanel?
