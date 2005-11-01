Hey Everyone,

Since I'm not recording in the background the sim runs as it should. You'll notice the stutters that appeared in yesterday's video flying around Boston are now gone.

I've also made a few edits to the lighting effects since yesterdays video as well. This is version 1.2.9 that will be uploaded to xplane.org as soon as it's done. Another day, maybe two tops. Didn't expect to have issues with my recording equipment today.

Still have to work out the halo issue around the moon and I think that's it for this round.