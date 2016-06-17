Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Someone refresh my memory please...

  1. Today, 09:11 PM #1
    sonnymayer
    Default Someone refresh my memory please...

    Wasn't sure how to do a search for this but I recall that on a long flight there was something you could do with the ATC so you could leave your seat for a while and not get disconnected from your flight plan for not responded to ATC but I can't remember what it was. Thanks.
  2. Today, 09:30 PM #2
    djfierce
    Default

    I doubt this is the answer you are after, but I rarely communicate with ATC on an IFR flight until I'm getting ready to descend. Same reason though, so I wasn't disconnected from flight plan. Been awhile since I did that as I've never been impressed with ATC vectoring which I always felt threw me out absurd distances from the airport.
    - James
  3. Today, 10:39 PM #3
    johnhinson's Avatar
    johnhinson
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by sonnymayer View Post
    Wasn't sure how to do a search for this but I recall that on a long flight there was something you could do with the ATC so you could leave your seat for a while and not get disconnected from your flight plan for not responded to ATC but I can't remember what it was. Thanks.
    The only way I can think of is to wait for a hand-off and acknowledge it, but to NOT contact the controller you are handed off to.

    Whenever you are ready, you will be able to contact the appropriate controller for whatever point you have reached.

    John
    http://www.adventure-unlimited.org
  4. Today, 10:42 PM #4
    sonnymayer
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by johnhinson View Post
    The only way I can think of is to wait for a hand-off and acknowledge it, but to NOT contact the controller you are handed off to.

    Whenever you are ready, you will be able to contact the appropriate controller for whatever point you have reached.

    John
    Yes I believe that was it. Thank you.
