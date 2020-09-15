Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Msfs

  Today, 03:24 PM #1
    larglo
    Apr 2012
    Mt Juliet, TN
    1

    Default Msfs

    Hi all,

    I'm new here, and this is my FIRST post. At first,,,I loved MS2020, the graphic were exceptional. Then it all went down hill from there, or sooner. I took me a week to 9 days to download, I have Hughes-net. I then started to set up my devices, here is where it really got messed up, I couldn't figure out all that stuff. By the time I got started a little, an up-date, and another 4 days. (only 13GB) AGAIN I tried to figure out the complicated mess, oh,,,I got a X52 Hotus joystick. Then all of a sudden when i tried to start the program the day,,,the icon was grayed on the desktop, and it would not start! Wound up having to re-install the program again,,,,,,another 9/10 days of downloading, 95 GB! When I first started the program,,, al the planes were gone except 2. I tried to install a 679 King air I bought, it said it installed, but didn't show up in the program. That's another thing, where in the hell DO you install any aircraft, in what folder???

    Then low and behold ANOTHER up-date (95GB) and ANOTHER 9 days of downloading. At this point, I have spent more time downloading, than I have played the simulator. Now I find I cannot control any plane at all, it goes up,,,,down, back and fourth, I can't control it.

    Well,,,, to say I'm a little FED UP with all this, is an understatement! Why in the hell would someone with a great reputation put out a simulator this difficult, is way beyond. By the way I've used FS 2-4-10-P3D 4-5,,,,,SO I'm not new to all this. Why couldn't FMFS use at least the base like FX10. Well I'm through rattan, and I feel a little better. But,,,,no,,no buts,,,,Larry Yea ,,, but,,,,,if there is anyone out there who can help, it would be GREAT!
  Today, 03:38 PM #2
    plainsman's Avatar
    plainsman
    Nov 2006
    East Texas, USA.
    782

    Default

    I am sorry for your frustration!
    The program really needs a very good internet connection. Without that you have to either be very very patient or very frustrated. The new simulator is very different than FS2000-FSX. In fact, your experience with those probably makes it a little harder to unlearn old ways and relearn new commands and procedures.
    It is a steep learning curve. It does work and the graphics are amazing.
