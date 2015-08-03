Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Question concerning Airport Design Editor

  Today, 12:34 PM #1
    capndon's Avatar
    capndon
    Nov 2007
    USA
    Default Question concerning Airport Design Editor

    Some of my scenery objects are user locked in the edit box. How do I unlock it.

    Thanks
  Today, 01:06 PM #2
    longbreak754
    Jan 2012
    Pontefract, West Yorkshire, UK
    Depends on what the object is....

    If standard object like Aprons, runways taxiways you can use the Unlock menu to unlock all similar items - i.e if you select Aprons it will unlock ALL locked aprons...

    If an non standard object (i.e a library object) say a hanger or hangers you must select the item by left clicking on it and then right click and click on the Lock Object option - if an item is locked there is tick next to the Lock Object listing...
    Regards

    Brian
