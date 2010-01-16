Thread: Advice on new setup

Hello all, Im not getting much help in the hardware section, so thought I'd try here.
Im looking at some setups at my local electronics store, and have been out of the FS loop for a few years. Looking for some help on a rig that will run MSFS with plenty of uumph. I have narrowed it down to a few systems. Please advise.
System 1
SSD, HDD
Total Storage Capacity
2240 gigabytes
Solid State Drive CapacityInfo
240 gigabytes
Hard Drive CapacityInfo
2000 gigabytes
System Memory (RAM)Info
16 gigabytes
GraphicsInfo
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660
Processor Speed (Base)Info
3.2 gigahertz
Processor ModelInfo
Intel 9th Generation Core i7
Processor Model Number
i7-9700F
Operating SystemInfo
Windows 10 Home
General
Product Name
Element Gaming Desktop- Intel Core i7-9700F - 16GB Memory - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 - 2TB Hard Drive + 240GB SSD
System 2
Storage Type
SSD, HDD
Total Storage Capacity
1256 gigabytes
Solid State Drive CapacityInfo
256 gigabytes
Hard Drive CapacityInfo
1000 gigabytes
System Memory (RAM)Info
16 gigabytes
GraphicsInfo
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060
Processor Speed (Base)Info
3.6 gigahertz
Processor ModelInfo
AMD 3rd Generation Ryzen 7
Processor Model Number
3700X
Operating SystemInfo
Windows 10 Home
General
Product Name
30L Gaming Desktop - AMD Ryzen 7-Series - 3700X - 16GB Memory - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 - 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD
System 3
Storage Type
HDD, SSD
Total Storage Capacity
1500 gigabytes
Solid State Drive CapacityInfo
500 gigabytes
Hard Drive CapacityInfo
1000 gigabytes
System Memory (RAM)Info
16 gigabytes
GraphicsInfo
AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT
Processor Speed (Base)Info
3.6 gigahertz
Processor ModelInfo
AMD 3rd Generation Ryzen 5
Processor Model Number
3600
Operating SystemInfo
Windows 10
General
Product Name
Gamer Master Gaming Desktop - AMD Ryzen 5 3600 - 16GB Memory - AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT - 1TB HDD + 500GB SSD
System 4
Storage Type
SSD
Total Storage Capacity
1000 gigabytes
Solid State Drive CapacityInfo
1000 gigabytes
System Memory (RAM)Info
16 gigabytes
GraphicsInfo
AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT
Processor Speed (Base)Info
3.6 gigahertz
Processor ModelInfo
AMD 3rd Generation Ryzen 7
Processor Model Number
3700X
Operating SystemInfo
Windows 10
General
Product Name
Gamer Supreme Gaming Desktop - AMD Ryzen 7 3700X - 16GB Memory - AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT - 1TB SSD
Thanks in advance for all the help.
