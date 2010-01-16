Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Advice on new setup

    malibudez
    Hello all, Im not getting much help in the hardware section, so thought I'd try here.
    Im looking at some setups at my local electronics store, and have been out of the FS loop for a few years. Looking for some help on a rig that will run MSFS with plenty of uumph. I have narrowed it down to a few systems. Please advise.

    System 1
    SSD, HDD
    Total Storage Capacity
    2240 gigabytes
    Solid State Drive CapacityInfo
    240 gigabytes
    Hard Drive CapacityInfo
    2000 gigabytes
    System Memory (RAM)Info
    16 gigabytes
    GraphicsInfo
    NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660
    Processor Speed (Base)Info
    3.2 gigahertz
    Processor ModelInfo
    Intel 9th Generation Core i7
    Processor Model Number
    i7-9700F
    Operating SystemInfo
    Windows 10 Home
    General
    Product Name
    Element Gaming Desktop- Intel Core i7-9700F - 16GB Memory - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 - 2TB Hard Drive + 240GB SSD

    System 2
    Storage Type
    SSD, HDD
    Total Storage Capacity
    1256 gigabytes
    Solid State Drive CapacityInfo
    256 gigabytes
    Hard Drive CapacityInfo
    1000 gigabytes
    System Memory (RAM)Info
    16 gigabytes
    GraphicsInfo
    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060
    Processor Speed (Base)Info
    3.6 gigahertz
    Processor ModelInfo
    AMD 3rd Generation Ryzen 7
    Processor Model Number
    3700X
    Operating SystemInfo
    Windows 10 Home
    General
    Product Name
    30L Gaming Desktop - AMD Ryzen 7-Series - 3700X - 16GB Memory - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 - 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD

    System 3
    Storage Type
    HDD, SSD
    Total Storage Capacity
    1500 gigabytes
    Solid State Drive CapacityInfo
    500 gigabytes
    Hard Drive CapacityInfo
    1000 gigabytes
    System Memory (RAM)Info
    16 gigabytes
    GraphicsInfo
    AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT
    Processor Speed (Base)Info
    3.6 gigahertz
    Processor ModelInfo
    AMD 3rd Generation Ryzen 5
    Processor Model Number
    3600
    Operating SystemInfo
    Windows 10
    General
    Product Name
    Gamer Master Gaming Desktop - AMD Ryzen 5 3600 - 16GB Memory - AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT - 1TB HDD + 500GB SSD

    System 4
    Storage Type
    SSD
    Total Storage Capacity
    1000 gigabytes
    Solid State Drive CapacityInfo
    1000 gigabytes
    System Memory (RAM)Info
    16 gigabytes
    GraphicsInfo
    AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT
    Processor Speed (Base)Info
    3.6 gigahertz
    Processor ModelInfo
    AMD 3rd Generation Ryzen 7
    Processor Model Number
    3700X
    Operating SystemInfo
    Windows 10
    General
    Product Name
    Gamer Supreme Gaming Desktop - AMD Ryzen 7 3700X - 16GB Memory - AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT - 1TB SSD

    Thanks in advance for all the help.
    plainsman's Avatar
    plainsman
    MSFS does not really run well on a HD, so the only system that you show that looks acceptable is the 4th one. It will not run the program with "oomph".
    To really run the program with "oomph", you will need cpu either a Ryzen 7 5800X or I5 10600K or better. GPU an RTX 2070Super or a RX 5700XT. Memory 32GB of 3200 speed. Storage a fast SSD or M.2 of at least 1TB.
    I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390 MB, 32gb G Skill 3000, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD
