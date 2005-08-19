In this series we follow an FS2020 Frontier Airlines A320 on what may be one of the longest airport taxis in the world - the long trek from the terminal at Denver International Airport (KDEN) out to far away runway 16R.

Pushed back from the gate with our taxi instructions

Starting the trek. The arrow shows where we're going in relation to where we are now and gives you an idea of the large wide open space scale of the airport. Then passing other aircraft at the gate.

Leaving the ramp area and turning onto the parallel taxiway to runway 34R. You folks on the left side of the airplane enjoy the view of the snow capped Rockies for a while. Folks on the right - not so much

Crossing parallel runway 34R. Half way there!

Rolling along on the parallel taxiway to 16R

Finally there - holding short for takeoff clearance. That dark smudge on the horizon is the terminal.

Taking the runway. "Flight attendants please be seated for takeoff."

