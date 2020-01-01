Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Dependencies??

    Haven't been on the sim for several days.

    When I started up this morning got a mandatory update message for just under 1G of new whatevers called dependencies. Download and installation was quick and painless, unlike yesterday's root canal (not kidding) and I just now finished a delightful sunrise flight in the Cub from Clow to Midway here in Illinois.

    Observations - no airplane handling issues, all was seemingly working fine, the game is now loading MUCH faster and my sole 'concern' is that I honestly don't know what the heck a 'dependency' is though I just downloaded and installed some of them- lol?

    So.. can anyone explain dependencies to me in terms a poodle could understand?

    MSFS Dependencies are updated "sim engine" files, the MSFS system files if you like.
