Thread: Dependencies??

Haven't been on the sim for several days.
When I started up this morning got a mandatory update message for just under 1G of new whatevers called dependencies. Download and installation was quick and painless, unlike yesterday's root canal (not kidding) and I just now finished a delightful sunrise flight in the Cub from Clow to Midway here in Illinois.
Observations - no airplane handling issues, all was seemingly working fine, the game is now loading MUCH faster and my sole 'concern' is that I honestly don't know what the heck a 'dependency' is though I just downloaded and installed some of them- lol?
So.. can anyone explain dependencies to me in terms a poodle could understand?
Thanks
