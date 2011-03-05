As everyone here may or may not know, tooltips in FS9 are set by Windows' desktop settings in windowed mode, and resized according to your resolution in fullscreen mode.

Tooltips in windowed mode:
Tooltips in fullscreen mode:
But sometimes the tooltips' text might be too long to fit in the screen, causing the text to chopped off like in HJG DC-10 panel's vertical speed selection roller.

I wonder can you change the text's size without changing the resolution in fullscreen mode?