Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: plane location different than actual.

  1. Today, 08:13 AM #1
    beb1958
    beb1958 is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2010
    Posts
    6

    Default plane location different than actual.

    Flying TBM930 from KLEE to KTPA on Rnav RWY19r approach

    Comms on AI Assist

    Plane is on final, on glide scope

    about to cross threshold and pilot announces 2 miles out requesting clearance to land

    ATC gives permission just as aircraft is wheels down

    ATC then states did not have permission to land and to exit runway.

    Also had no winds set in weather, but plane did not fly wings level but canted to the left at 30 degrees.

    shut everything down, rebooted computer....no difference.

    Have deluxe PC edition...

    Is there a way to fix this anomaly?
    Last edited by beb1958; Today at 08:16 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Moving fs9 from default program files location to new folder outside that location.
    By HoratioWondersocks in forum FS2004
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 09-26-2014, 11:06 AM
  2. Tip..How to find actual tower location...most of the time
    By gdr1944 in forum Scenery Design
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 02-10-2011, 07:12 AM
  3. Location Location Location
    By seldonman in forum FSX
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 05-01-2009, 09:37 PM
  4. why is airport assigning a different location to my runway?
    By scatto in forum Airport for Windows Support
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 07-07-2002, 03:57 AM
  5. create a object 3D and receive a message "range must be numeric, greater or equal than 100 meters and less than 50 km"
    By joaopaulo in forum Airport for Windows Support
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 05-01-2002, 09:18 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules