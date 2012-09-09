Thread: Start up issues

I down loaded 112 Gb of programme from 'Steam" and calibrated my old Thrustmaster stick and the keyboard.
Whilst I have flown the MS X FS, I thought refresher would be the sensible thing to do. This Sim is a monster and NOT similar to the X version.
So I went for the Lesson one.
There I was at 6400ft on 210 with Ms Morino telling me what wonderful scenery there was Around Red Lake city (or somewhere1)
Then . Nothing. Apart from the odd repeated comment we just flew on and on. For ever. Nothing worked.
I tried lesson two. Looking at the view from behind I could see the control surfaces moving in response to inputs and the throttle worked from the keyboard. I could release the brakes and see that the wheels where turning furiously, but the aircraft wouldn't move.
I then downloaded the Japan Add-on. Everything worked, but I crashed because I had finger trouble with my keyboard.
I tried one of the activity options and could get the aircraft moving OK.
My computer was overheating so I the rehoused the bits in a bigger and better cooled Tower.
I then reloaded the Steam version again and noted that the. programme was now 95Gb and assumed that that was normal update version.
On starting the Sim I can get no further with training as ALL the Lessons, One to Eight are graded out.
Are both these early problems related? What else do I need to do before reloading the Sim ?
Set Up :-WIN10 64bit, AMD Ryzen 5 3600, 16Gb RAM, ASRock b450 K4, 8192Mb ATI Radeon RX450 , 983 SSD. Samsung C49 RG9 Screen
