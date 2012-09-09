Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Start up issues

  #1
    delmac2
    I down loaded 112 Gb of programme from 'Steam" and calibrated my old Thrustmaster stick and the keyboard.
    Whilst I have flown the MS X FS, I thought refresher would be the sensible thing to do. This Sim is a monster and NOT similar to the X version.
    So I went for the Lesson one.
    There I was at 6400ft on 210 with Ms Morino telling me what wonderful scenery there was Around Red Lake city (or somewhere1)
    Then . Nothing. Apart from the odd repeated comment we just flew on and on. For ever. Nothing worked.

    I tried lesson two. Looking at the view from behind I could see the control surfaces moving in response to inputs and the throttle worked from the keyboard. I could release the brakes and see that the wheels where turning furiously, but the aircraft wouldn't move.
    I then downloaded the Japan Add-on. Everything worked, but I crashed because I had finger trouble with my keyboard.
    I tried one of the activity options and could get the aircraft moving OK.

    My computer was overheating so I the rehoused the bits in a bigger and better cooled Tower.

    I then reloaded the Steam version again and noted that the. programme was now 95Gb and assumed that that was normal update version.

    On starting the Sim I can get no further with training as ALL the Lessons, One to Eight are graded out.





    Are both these early problems related? What else do I need to do before reloading the Sim ?

    Set Up :-WIN10 64bit, AMD Ryzen 5 3600, 16Gb RAM, ASRock b450 K4, 8192Mb ATI Radeon RX450 , 983 SSD. Samsung C49 RG9 Screen
  #2
    davidc2
    davidc2
    Once your inside the sim, look for the Content Manager, there you should find your missing places, lessons, scenery etc., just waiting for you to redownload.

    The exact thing happened to me 2 days ago when I reloaded it.

    Now, as for the problems you are having with the lessons, I will let someone else help out
