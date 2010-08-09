I have been a happy camper since last August, never had a problem with this new sim update after update. I flew a couple of hours today and then this evening all planes are unflyable! If I start in the air, I hear this lady warning "stall, stall " and I crash. If I start on a runway with a Cessna, when I hit 35 knots, the plane wants to take off and the tail scratches the ground and I crash too...
My joystick is a Logitech 3d extreme, I try another one (both work very well with no problem in FSX), same issues.
I have no conflict with dual assignments between joystick, mouse or keyboard
This behavior appeared all of a sudden without any warning after 70 days of nice flying
Since both joysticks are working perfectly with FSX, I am assuming that FS2020 is at fault, although I do not see why since I never added any new planes or scenery
I am in the process of re installing but I just wanted to know if somebody had this problem. Thanks for your feedback

J-Louis 15 miles east of KIAD
Dell XPS8930, Intel I7 9700, 32GB DDR46GB GE Force, 512SSD