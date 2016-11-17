Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Forgotten AF: Central American Air Forces Pack Project

    kikou113
    Default Forgotten AF: Central American Air Forces Pack Project

    Hi,

    I have started some repaints for a central American Air force package project following my first repaint for Massimo Taccoli T-33 under Bolivian AF colors.

    Here are some pics of repaints and work so far achieved.

    Tim Conrad PC7 Guatemalan AF FAG-269 Comando Aereo del Norte (Mundo Maya AB).

    Miljan Korac PC7_AI Guatemalan AF FAG-219 and FAG-229 with AI traffic fm Mundo Maya AB.

    I.D'Attomo & G.Quai A37 El Salvador AF FAES-435 Grupo Caza Bombardeo (Comalapa AB).

    I.D'Attomo & G.Quai A37 Guatemalan AF FAG-404 Comando Aereo Centro (La Aurora AB).

    G.Quai SF260 Nicaraguan AF (Ex Libyan AF) FAN-169


    Unfortunatly i did not find any AI model for the SF260 to activate some nicaraguan AI traffic.

    Stephan.
    kikou113
    Default

    FAG_PC7_269_2.jpg
    FAG_PC7_269_1.jpg  
    kikou113
    Default

    Attachment 223607
    Attachment 223608
    kikou113
    Default

    Attachment 223609
    Attachment 223610
    kikou113
    Default

    Attachment 223611
    Attachment 223612
