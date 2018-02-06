Thread: Here's a new one - my VFR map now shows an outlined plane with a solid "shadow" plane

Results 1 to 1 of 1

Here's a new one - my VFR map now shows an outlined plane with a solid "shadow" plane

    MikeDV
    Well just reporting in, since the latest update and then subsequent mandatory update my VFR map is still working, but my aircraft is now a black outline instead of solid and there is a white "shadow plane" on the "ground" ...I guess.

    Same deal sitting on the runway with other planes at KYNG, and when flying. I will test around other airports and find the solution.

    Weeee!!!

    We will get this thing working folks!!! (says the optimist in me...LOL)

    Mike
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: Screen1.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 56.3 KB  ID: 223603  
