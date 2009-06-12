Would it be feasible to upload the rest of the lost OZx files for FS2004 to flightsim f/l?

Vista Australis 1.8 is already done (thanks to efforts by Nels and Dominic), but what about the rest of the files including Andy Weir's Australia mesh, AI & ADF AI Packs for Voz 1.8, AFD updates and from what I recall sceneries pertaining to photoreal Brisbane and Canberra, all previously available at OZx before the malicious hack.

Many thanks for any and all efforts if the aforesaid can be looked into and I'd be extremely grateful for the same as I am looking to complete/round-out my Australia experience in FS2004.

Thanks