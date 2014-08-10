Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: MSFS recognize my joystick but it does not work

    rgflores
    Default MSFS recognize my joystick but it does not work

    Hello,

    MSFS recognize my Thrustmaster controller but it does not work. I tried several tips on Internet but had no success.
    Any idea? Thank you.
    Paxx
    This site my help you adjust your stick for MSFS.
    https://www.simvol.org/en/articles/t...ick-setup.html
