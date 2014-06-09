Thread: AI Smooth in Win10

AI Smooth in Win10
Hi, i have read that AI Smooth works in Win10 with fs9. I install it in the modules folder and it works but when i end that flight and start another it does not work. When i open it, it is not connected to FSUIPC which is registered and also says FS9 is not running, but it is. Update when i open my modules folder and click run as admin. it works, but starting from the taskbar shortcut no joy.
Last edited by Mowgli22; Today at 03:30 PM.
My Specs. Windows 10, Intel I5-10400 12M cache up to 4.3 GHz, 6 Cores , 16GB RAM DDR4, GTX 1060 6GB VRAM.
