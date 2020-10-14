Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: ORBX Gaya Firenze ed altro !!!!!!!!!

  Today, 12:45 PM #1
    valenza
    Grazie x la cortese risposta,

    vorrei precisare che ho la versione de Luxe completa di Steam e quindi volo sempre online. Aldilà di questo sono disperato perchè non riesco a venirne a capo, ogni volta che reinstallo mi trovo sorprese ed il simulatore peggiora in alcune parti. Non capisco se è "semplicemente"un problema di scheda video od altro.

    In allegato foto 1 esaustiva ad esempio: Firenze prima (montagne al posto delle case e monumenti GPU Radeon GTX 960

    invece con GPU Radeon RX 580.....

    foto 2 dopo aver installato Gaya Airport(che include come da foto di presentazione anche città con monumenti).

    Ieri addirittura dopo aver installato Firenze mi ha fatto saltare tutti gli aggiornamenti 100gb come se non li avessi mai installati!!!!!!!!

    Edifici assurdi con palazzoni non realistici secondo me e continuo a non vedere i monumenti (Cupola, Ponte vecchio ecc

    foto 3 così come a Venezia invece di avere P.zza S. Marco ecc, ecc, mi trovo un prato??

    Mia configurazione attuale : Mother board ASUS M5 A97 R2.0

    CPU AMD FX 8350 8 core

    16 Gb di RAM

    GPU Radeon RX 580

    Non ci capisco più nulla...........!!!!!20201030234719_1.thumb.jpg.dbc9cdea89d79f527eedb9768a1ee32b.jpg

    20201019010633_1.jpg
    20201031123652_1.jpgazzo:
    Inoltre come banda internet ho Fibra ultraveloce
  Today, 02:15 PM #2
    djfierce
    I believe this is Italian, so I posted the translation. Forgive me if I assumed the wrong language.


    Thanks for your kind reply,

    I would like to point out that I have the complete de Luxe version of Steam and therefore I always fly online. Beyond this, I'm desperate because I can't figure it out, every time I reinstall I find myself surprised and the simulator gets worse in some parts. I don't know if it's "just" a video card problem or something else.

    Attached exhaustive photo 1 for example: Florence before (mountains instead of houses and monuments GPU Radeon GTX 960

    instead with Radeon RX 580 GPU .....

    photo 2 after installing Gaya Airport (which also includes cities with monuments as shown in the presentation photo).

    Yesterday even after installing Florence it made me skip all the 100gb updates as if I had never installed them !!!!!!!!

    Absurd buildings with unrealistic high rises in my opinion and I still don't see the monuments (Dome, Ponte Vecchio etc.

    photo 3 as well as in Venice instead of having P.zza S. Marco etc, etc, am I a lawn ??

    My current configuration: ASUS M5 A97 R2.0 mother board
    - James
