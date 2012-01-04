Thread: New controls settings help

With the new curves (?) there is no correct setting. You can make the near-center segment less sensitive, but when your controller hits the dogleg you get a sudden overcontrol. Therefore, it is best not to set the sensitivity too low (-50). I'm finding between -30 to -40 is safer. The curve needs to be smoother as it was earlier but is not currently achievable.
