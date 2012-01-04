Thread: New controls settings help

Results 1 to 2 of 2

New controls settings help

    vedro
    New controls settings help

    Hi, i need some help with tuning the controls sensitivity, before the update you had 2 sliders and now 4, but what is the right way of setting it up? How should the line look like to be correct? How to make them less-sensitive?

    Art_P
    With the new curves (?) there is no correct setting. You can make the near-center segment less sensitive, but when your controller hits the dogleg you get a sudden overcontrol. Therefore, it is best not to set the sensitivity too low (-50). I'm finding between -30 to -40 is safer. The curve needs to be smoother as it was earlier but is not currently achievable.

    Asus Prime Z490-P motherboard, Intel i7-10700K CPU, 32GB DDR4 3200 memory, GeForce RTX 2070-8GB video, 1TB M.2 SSD, Windows 10-64 bit, Acer 23"WS LCD and Benq 19" LCD, Logitech Flight Yoke, Thrustmaster Pedals, Logitech Extreme 3D Pro Joystick, TrackIR 5, MSFS Deluxe and FSX Deluxe, UTX-USA2, UTX-TAC, GEX-NA, ASN, WOAI
