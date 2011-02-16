Thread: Chadron, Nebraska to Legendary Crawford Hill

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Chadron, Nebraska to Legendary Crawford Hill

    Default Chadron, Nebraska to Legendary Crawford Hill

    A lot of you may be surprised that these shots are all from Nebraska.
    We take a flight to fly over the legendary Crawford Hill, a long steep grade traversed by by 18,000 ton coal trains.
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crawford_Hill,_Nebraska
    The flight departs Chadron, Nebraska and heads south. It turns west toward Crawford and then flies over the rail line. That is Lower Horseshoe Curve.
    The heavy trains average <15 mph all the way from Crawford to past Belmont.
    Enjoy Train Simulator fans!
    Default

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jh23ADM35WU
    The envelope of operation in the early 1990s was very narrow. The trains were loaded so that they could not exceed 15 mph. They were constrained by the strength of the couplers, which were right at the limit. That is why they had rear helpers. If the train speed dropped to low (about 9 mp;h), the traction motors would overheat and fail under full power. Burlington Northern rebuilt a number of U30-7 locomotives with stronger traction motors and 3,300 HP primarily for this route. They also added a number of SD60 and SD60M units to their fleet to gain extra force for this grade.
    Eventually, the trains switched to locomotives with AC traction motors to power these trains.
