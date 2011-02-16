Thread: Chadron, Nebraska to Legendary Crawford Hill

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jh23ADM35WU
The envelope of operation in the early 1990s was very narrow. The trains were loaded so that they could not exceed 15 mph. They were constrained by the strength of the couplers, which were right at the limit. That is why they had rear helpers. If the train speed dropped to low (about 9 mp;h), the traction motors would overheat and fail under full power. Burlington Northern rebuilt a number of U30-7 locomotives with stronger traction motors and 3,300 HP primarily for this route. They also added a number of SD60 and SD60M units to their fleet to gain extra force for this grade.
Eventually, the trains switched to locomotives with AC traction motors to power these trains.
Last edited by plainsman; Today at 11:32 AM.
