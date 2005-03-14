Hi Guys,

I've just finished installing the small and very nice looking Greek island airfield Kastelorizo (LGKJ), made by Emmanuel Mwandosya and have added many other not true to real life objects via my Abacus EZ program, just to improve further on it's looks, e.g. many new trees and a small harbor with some buildings/houses, etc.

The airfield itself is situated at an elevation of 474 feet but my harbor is at sea level and I would like to draw/paint some kind of road leading from the harbor to the airfield but this is not possible via Afcad or ADE because of the elevation difference.

I assume that the only way of doing this is to paint the road onto one or more of the existing ground textures for the area, most probably included somewhere in the main World/texture folder.

My question is therfore, how can I find and select the (nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnsu.bmp) texture(s) concerned ?

Is there some kind of geographical positioning code in these World texture names ?

Any help is appreciated.

Regards

Hans