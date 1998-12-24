Logic3 JS282 PC Pro Flight 2 Joystick Please?
Hi Everybody, me again.
Is anybody using (or trying to use) the above Joystick in FS 2000 Please. and will the Hat button work?
Have lost the Driver for Mine having renewed Computer but tried to download a new a driver this morning but had warning message: this is a scam and advised not to download.
Any suggestions Please?
Many thanks
Regards
Paul.
Windows 10 2020.
Processor: AMD Ryzon 5 3600 6-Core Processor 3.59 GHz.
Installed memory (RAM): 16.0 GB.
System type: 64-bit Operating System X64-based processor.
