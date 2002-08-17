I hope there's a simple solution to this. My Airbus joystick no longer appears in the CONTROLS section.

I have used an online tester which sees the joystick, and it works on FSX when I install it in my old machine. The Logitech joystick from the FSX machine is again seen by the online tester when installed in this new machine, but not by MSFS, even after restarting, reloading etc. The Zendesk forum says that sometimes Steam MSFS doesn't pick up some peripherals, but the link it provides is broken. In Steam, I have tried unsetting and resetting "enable Steam overlay while in game" but that makes no difference.

I've used MSFS for several hundred hours without a hitch. Please help restore my sanity!