Hi Everyone,
I wasn't going to upload this video due to some of the stutters, I didn't realize I was also recording (you can see the little green dot in the lower right hand corner) on the video. Between video recording, reshade and running XP11... It was a bit too much for the 1080TI and I7-7700 to handle, hence the stutters.

But, the video gives a good idea where the next update stands. With any luck the latest edit with be released within a day or two.... Unless I find another issue I missed in the past.

Still want to check my go to places.... KLAX and KJFK areas.

As a side note, I made many changes to the lights.txt file to correct number alignment. It makes it MUCH easier to make changes to the file!