First off, I am aware that the developers have their hands full with more important operational issues with FS2020 than the ones I am listing here. These that I am listing are not "show stoppers" by any stretch of the imagination - just my own "jot down" list of issues that I have encountered that I thought I would share.

- At most airports, the blue taxiway lighting is randomly installed all over the place, though most of it is usually near a taxiway at least.

- At night, green/white airport beacons are usually not visible until you are 1.5 to 2 miles from the airport (actually MS has not gotten this right in Flight Simulator for quite some time).

- Random airport vehicles (buses, forklifts, etc) running wild on the taxiways.

- Absurdly large mouse-over pop-up panel labels that cannot be turned off or made smaller.

- On multi-monitor system, input device (joystick, yoke, etc) stops functioning the instant that the mouse cursor crosses over to second monitor. Putting cursor back on main display resumes functionality.

- ATC window interface is "clunky" - sometimes does not respond to mouse clicks, requiring ATC window to be closed and reopened.