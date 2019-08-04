My MSFS "Nitpick" List
First off, I am aware that the developers have their hands full with more important operational issues with FS2020 than the ones I am listing here. These that I am listing are not "show stoppers" by any stretch of the imagination - just my own "jot down" list of issues that I have encountered that I thought I would share.
- At most airports, the blue taxiway lighting is randomly installed all over the place, though most of it is usually near a taxiway at least.
- At night, green/white airport beacons are usually not visible until you are 1.5 to 2 miles from the airport (actually MS has not gotten this right in Flight Simulator for quite some time).
- Random airport vehicles (buses, forklifts, etc) running wild on the taxiways.
- Absurdly large mouse-over pop-up panel labels that cannot be turned off or made smaller.
- On multi-monitor system, input device (joystick, yoke, etc) stops functioning the instant that the mouse cursor crosses over to second monitor. Putting cursor back on main display resumes functionality.
- ATC window interface is "clunky" - sometimes does not respond to mouse clicks, requiring ATC window to be closed and reopened.
i7-7700K 4.20GHz
MSI Z-270A Pro Series MB
32Gb 2400MHz DDR4 RAM
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 8Gb
WDC WDS240G1G01 240Gb SSD
Toshiba DT01ACA100 1Tb HDD
Seagate OneTouch 1Tb SSD
Seagate BUP 5Tb HDD
2 LG 4k 32" displays
Microsoft X05-63895 Sidewinder joystick
Logitech M325 mouse
Costco 14993BLK4E XL series folding chair
ACCO Model 40 stapler
Rubbermaid MFG295600 plastic rubbish bin
