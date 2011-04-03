Should the bubble on the right side (for doing ILS approach) be visible when i am sitting on the runway for takeoff ? I have everything turned on i think but autopilot. This worked before the update.
I have tried to do a circuit on this runway and activated the autopilot but the bubble does not come alive.

Thanks for any help you can provide
