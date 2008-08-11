Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Releasing the brakes!!!???

  1. Today, 02:24 PM #1
    Rupert
    Default Releasing the brakes!!!???

    OK, I've had this toy for awhile but never got around to looking at it other than a few in air flights the day I installed it. So I "fired it up" after it downloaded 6GB of updates!! Two weeks and 6GB of updates!!?? Is it really that buggy!!!??? Do I always have to read how exciting Japan is each time I fire it up as well?

    Simple flight Seatac to Boeing, what 7 miles. Seemed like a good way to start. Cleared for takeoff and I CAN'T RELEASE THE BRAKES!!!I know Microsoft didn't bother with yoke or other LONG STANDARDIZED control conventions they and everyone else has used for decades!!?? But I figured I'd work around it. I tried Ctrl B for brake and a bunch of other combinations. Finally a "hint" came up on the screen.

    To release brakes push Cntrl Brk/Num Del I have a fairly nice Microsoft keyboard complete with Number pad. I tried Cntrl with NumLock, Cntrl/numLock/Del, and several other combos, I still can't release the brakes!!!!

    All my other 2020 flights started in the air, so I didn't realize releasing the "parking brakes" would be such an issue!

    OTHER THAN SPENDING $30 OR MORE TO BUY A HOW TO BOOK, IS THERE A LISTING OR DEFINITION OF CONTROLS SUCH AS HOW TO RELEASE THE PARKING BRAKES OUT THERE??

    Advice?
  2. Today, 02:59 PM #2
    tiger1962
    Default

    Search for "key" in the library here under MSFS Misc. and you should find this:

    MSFS - MSFS Misc.
    MSFS 2020 Key/Joystick Bindings
    [ Download | View ]

    Name: key_bindings_and_hotas_blanks.zip
    Size: 1,569,920 Date: 08-25-2020 Downloads: 1,819


    MSFS 2020 Key/Joystick Bindings. Just a simple version of MSFS 2020 keybindings which prints out onto 5x A4 pages, in Microsoft word version (docx) and PDF. This way, you can note any changes from default you make in the word version You can then export it to a PDF. Also includes Thrustmaster blanks. This is a two page PDF with the buttons and controls on the Thrustmaster T.16000M and TWCS throttle (or HOTAS if you bought both together) so you can write in what each button does ... it is so easy to forget when under pressure for the first few days of flying! By Alex D.

    The keyboard Parking Brake toggle is Ctrl+Number Pad Del.
  3. Today, 03:16 PM #3
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Rupert View Post
    OK, I've had this toy for awhile but never got around to looking at it other than a few in air flights the day I installed it. So I "fired it up" after it downloaded 6GB of updates!! Two weeks and 6GB of updates!!?? Is it really that buggy!!!??? Do I always have to read how exciting Japan is each time I fire it up as well?

    Simple flight Seatac to Boeing, what 7 miles. Seemed like a good way to start. Cleared for takeoff and I CAN'T RELEASE THE BRAKES!!!I know Microsoft didn't bother with yoke or other LONG STANDARDIZED control conventions they and everyone else has used for decades!!?? But I figured I'd work around it. I tried Ctrl B for brake and a bunch of other combinations. Finally a "hint" came up on the screen.

    To release brakes push Cntrl Brk/Num Del I have a fairly nice Microsoft keyboard complete with Number pad. I tried Cntrl with NumLock, Cntrl/numLock/Del, and several other combos, I still can't release the brakes!!!!

    All my other 2020 flights started in the air, so I didn't realize releasing the "parking brakes" would be such an issue!

    OTHER THAN SPENDING $30 OR MORE TO BUY A HOW TO BOOK, IS THERE A LISTING OR DEFINITION OF CONTROLS SUCH AS HOW TO RELEASE THE PARKING BRAKES OUT THERE??

    Advice?
    Ensure that active pause isn't on. It has been the cause of a number of aneurisms on this site.

    During active pause, aircraft controls continue to function, traffic around you will continue, time will advance, you can still interact with ATC, the weather will still change; hell, you'll even continue to use fuel! During all of this, there will be no indication (such as an on-screen message) that you're in active pause. As far as I could tell, the ONLY thing that active pause does, is lock the position of your aircraft in place. Everything else continues.

    I don't recall the shortcut, so look it up. But I think there's a very good chance this is your problem.
  4. Today, 03:46 PM #4
    tiger1962
    Default

    A good call, KiloWatt - the key command is Scroll Lock and I agree 100%, there SHOULD be an on-screen message if they can make one that doesn't appear in screenshots...
