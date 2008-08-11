Thread: Releasing the brakes!!!???

Search for "key" in the library here under MSFS Misc. and you should find this:
MSFS - MSFS Misc.
MSFS 2020 Key/Joystick Bindings
[ Download | View ]
Name: key_bindings_and_hotas_blanks.zip
Size: 1,569,920 Date: 08-25-2020 Downloads: 1,819
MSFS 2020 Key/Joystick Bindings. Just a simple version of MSFS 2020 keybindings which prints out onto 5x A4 pages, in Microsoft word version (docx) and PDF. This way, you can note any changes from default you make in the word version You can then export it to a PDF. Also includes Thrustmaster blanks. This is a two page PDF with the buttons and controls on the Thrustmaster T.16000M and TWCS throttle (or HOTAS if you bought both together) so you can write in what each button does ... it is so easy to forget when under pressure for the first few days of flying! By Alex D.
The keyboard Parking Brake toggle is Ctrl+Number Pad Del.
Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
Bookmarks