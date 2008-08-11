Thread: Releasing the brakes!!!???

Originally Posted by Rupert Originally Posted by

OK, I've had this toy for awhile but never got around to looking at it other than a few in air flights the day I installed it. So I "fired it up" after it downloaded 6GB of updates!! Two weeks and 6GB of updates!!?? Is it really that buggy!!!??? Do I always have to read how exciting Japan is each time I fire it up as well?



Simple flight Seatac to Boeing, what 7 miles. Seemed like a good way to start. Cleared for takeoff and I CAN'T RELEASE THE BRAKES!!!I know Microsoft didn't bother with yoke or other LONG STANDARDIZED control conventions they and everyone else has used for decades!!?? But I figured I'd work around it. I tried Ctrl B for brake and a bunch of other combinations. Finally a "hint" came up on the screen.



To release brakes push Cntrl Brk/Num Del I have a fairly nice Microsoft keyboard complete with Number pad. I tried Cntrl with NumLock, Cntrl/numLock/Del, and several other combos, I still can't release the brakes!!!!



All my other 2020 flights started in the air, so I didn't realize releasing the "parking brakes" would be such an issue!



OTHER THAN SPENDING $30 OR MORE TO BUY A HOW TO BOOK, IS THERE A LISTING OR DEFINITION OF CONTROLS SUCH AS HOW TO RELEASE THE PARKING BRAKES OUT THERE??



Advice?