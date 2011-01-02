Thread: Pumpkin Challenge Top 10

Results 1 to 1 of 1

Pumpkin Challenge Top 10

    daspinall
    Jan 1999
    United Kingdom
    562
    2

    Pumpkin Challenge Top 10

    I made 6th place in the world Pumpkin Challenge Tipperbrush477 is my MS Store online ID...

    The cockpit dials and lights were dead only had flaps power and yoke controls..... not bad since I've not been flying sims for 10 years, I still have the skills just a tad rusty ha

    Click image for larger version.  Name: pumkin.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 124.9 KB  ID: 223589
