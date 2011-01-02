Thread: Pumpkin Challenge Top 10

Pumpkin Challenge Top 10
I made 6th place in the world Pumpkin Challenge Tipperbrush477 is my MS Store online ID...
The cockpit dials and lights were dead only had flaps power and yoke controls..... not bad since I've not been flying sims for 10 years, I still have the skills just a tad rusty ha
Last edited by daspinall; Today at 01:34 PM.
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 3.79 GHz
ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4 Motherboard
4x8GB = 32GB DDR4 Vengeance LXP 2400MHz
XFX RX 5600 XT Thicc III ULTRA-14GBPS 6GB Boost UP to 1750MHz GDDR6 3xDP
Bookmarks