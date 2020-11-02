Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: KSAW Marquette, MI to KMIA Miami, FL

  Today, 01:11 PM
    KSAW Marquette, MI to KMIA Miami, FL

    Nice flight.

    PART 1

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr000.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 187.3 KB  ID: 223566

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr001.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 156.3 KB  ID: 223567

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr002.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 191.9 KB  ID: 223568

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr003.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 276.4 KB  ID: 223569

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr005.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 117.9 KB  ID: 223570

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr006.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 154.9 KB  ID: 223571

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr007.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 131.6 KB  ID: 223572

    Check out the shadow. Looks like the cockpit windows

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr009.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 134.5 KB  ID: 223573

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr010.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 136.1 KB  ID: 223574

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr011.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 100.6 KB  ID: 223575

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr012.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 178.8 KB  ID: 223576

    Please see PART 2
    Senior Rookie Bragware: FSX Gold - Acceleration | HP Omen Obelisk Desktop | Intel Core i7 3.2 Ghz |16GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | 1TB HD | 256 GB SSD (Gaming Computer)

    REX Worldwide Airports HD
    AS16 + ASCA
    ORBX Global BASE
    ORBX Freeware Airports
    ORBX HD Trees

  Today, 01:13 PM
    Default

    part 2

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr013.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 193.1 KB  ID: 223578

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr014.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 178.0 KB  ID: 223579

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr015.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 178.5 KB  ID: 223580

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr016.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 231.7 KB  ID: 223581

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr017.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 148.9 KB  ID: 223582

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr018.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 274.8 KB  ID: 223583

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr019.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 225.7 KB  ID: 223584

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr020.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 200.5 KB  ID: 223585

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr022.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 152.4 KB  ID: 223586

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr023.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 202.5 KB  ID: 223587

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr024.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 178.7 KB  ID: 223588
