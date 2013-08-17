Results 1 to 7 of 7

Thread: I Crashed My Sim In San Francisco ...

  1. Today, 12:58 PM #1
    cobalt
    Default I Crashed My Sim In San Francisco ...

    I experience a CTD on every attempt to fly into or out of KSFO. No problems anywhere else! This happens even with no addons installed, i.e. an empty Community folder. Any help would be appreciated.
  2. Today, 01:06 PM #2
    shb7
    Default

    Since the update, the sim has crashed 7 times. Trying to fly from vegas, it doesn't even make it to the runway. What is CTD?
  3. Today, 01:16 PM #3
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by cobalt View Post
    I experience a CTD on every attempt to fly into or out of KSFO. No problems anywhere else! This happens even with no addons installed, i.e. an empty Community folder. Any help would be appreciated.
    Is this with a particular plane or any of them? Great thread title btw!

    Quote Originally Posted by shb7 View Post
    Since the update, the sim has crashed 7 times. Trying to fly from vegas, it doesn't even make it to the runway. What is CTD?
    Crash To Desktop. Is this with a particular plane or any of them?
  4. Today, 01:33 PM #4
    cobalt
    Default

    Happens with every plane I've tried, which is most of them. It does not seem to matter what aircraft I use.
  5. Today, 01:44 PM #5
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    Default

    Are you using Legacy or Modern flight mode? I've just taken off in the Citation CJ4 from KSFO 19L heading for KLAS 26L with no problem, I'm using Modern flight mode.
  6. Today, 01:55 PM #6
    cobalt
    Default

    Modern. I tried it with the CJ4, same result. The CTD always occurs as soon as I hit "fly" -- not before. I have filed a report on this issue (second time; first one was several weeks ago). Thanks for your interest!
  7. Today, 02:01 PM #7
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    Default

    It could be the KSFO scenery that's the problem - if you go into Content Manager, you should be able to select KSFO and uninstall it. If you then close and relaunch the sim, you can go back into Content Manager and find KSFO is ready to download again.
