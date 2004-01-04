Thread: Better AA in windowed mode?

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    Default Better AA in windowed mode?

    For years I've read about AA not being as good, or working at all in windowed mode, yet with W10 (uughh) I find its better in windowed mode. I get slight shimmering on some taxiway lines and building / light poles in full screen, yet that is gone in windowed mode.

    Is that expected or normal?

    But I also get slightly more stutters in windowed mode otherwise I'd try the border thingy to remove it.
    Funny you brought that up, I installed FS9 for the first time last week and started getting tired of the "30 FPS life", so I started goofing around and noticed the same thing about turning AA on with a Win10 system. No hit on frame rate for me with the sim locked at 60 FPS and my screen shots look great.

    One thing I did do was turn off the fancy clouds and now my frames only drop around detailed add-on scenery.


    Edit- I normally run in full screen mode. I'll do some <alt> <enter> tests today and see what happens.

    OK, I need to note that I rarely run in windowed mode. I loaded a flight* and things looked great in full screen, hit <alt> <enter> and it didn't look much different in windowed mode BUT I could tell it didn't look as good.


    Which begs the question: Why are you running in windowed mode in the first place?
    Just get used to using the <alt> <enter> keys if you need to start or stop a program/app and do your flying in full screen mode.
    Likewise, just get used to hitting the <alt> key if you want to bring up the drop down menu. I don't even think about the hitting the keys, its just automatic.



    *-still getting used to how FS9 starts up. This is less complicated in FS2002.
