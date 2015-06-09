Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Delta is Ready When You Are

    Delta is Ready When You Are

    Here are some quick and dirty shots of a Delta Connection CRJ-700 in the FS2020 Hangar screen and on approach to Atlanta International Airport (KATL) in the sim.

    This is an FSX native aircraft model ported over to FS2020. While we wait around for 3rd party newly developed FS2020 airplanes these crossovers are looking pretty good!!!

    Extra bonus: A tip of the Captain's hat to anyone old enough to remember this Delta ad tag line from the late 70's

    Default

    Nice shots of Bombardiers!!
    Default

    Looking good! I don't quite remember that ad.
