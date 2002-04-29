Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: 747 no trim wheel

  1. Today, 11:13 AM #1
    daspinall
    daspinall is offline Member
    Join Date
    Jan 1999
    Location
    United Kingdom
    Posts
    560
    Blog Entries
    2

    Default 747 no trim wheel

    I flew the 747-800 from Seattle to San Francisco on the takeoff runway and can not find the trim wheel... is this normal for the 747-800???? I managed to get to 50ft from the runway at Francisco when I got a CTD!!
    Last edited by daspinall; Today at 11:16 AM.
    AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 3.79 GHz
    ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4 Motherboard
    4x8GB = 32GB DDR4 Vengeance LXP 2400MHz
    XFX RX 5600 XT Thicc III ULTRA-14GBPS 6GB Boost UP to 1750MHz GDDR6 3xDP
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Nose Wheel Steering Tiller (racing wheel)
    By BryanButler in forum FSX
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 11-27-2017, 08:12 PM
  2. Throttle and Trim Wheel Problems.
    By monahans in forum FS2002
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 11-22-2004, 12:49 AM
  3. Trim wheel
    By McBilliam in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 08-29-2002, 03:17 PM
  4. Trim wheel
    By McBilliam in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 08-29-2002, 01:43 PM
  5. Where is the Trim wheel for Mooney Bravo aircraft?
    By Touchandgo in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 04-29-2002, 06:21 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules