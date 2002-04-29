Thread: 747 no trim wheel

I flew the 747-800 from Seattle to San Francisco on the takeoff runway and can not find the trim wheel... is this normal for the 747-800???? I managed to get to 50ft from the runway at Francisco when I got a CTD!!
I flew the 747-800 from Seattle to San Francisco on the takeoff runway and can not find the trim wheel... is this normal for the 747-800???? I managed to get to 50ft from the runway at Francisco when I got a CTD!!
Last edited by daspinall; Today at 11:16 AM.
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 3.79 GHz
ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4 Motherboard
4x8GB = 32GB DDR4 Vengeance LXP 2400MHz
XFX RX 5600 XT Thicc III ULTRA-14GBPS 6GB Boost UP to 1750MHz GDDR6 3xDP
Bookmarks