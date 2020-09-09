Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Community Folder

  1. Today, 05:25 AM #1
    johnost
    johnost is offline Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    Fairfax, VA, USA
    Posts
    671

    Default Community Folder

    I have seen the answer before, but can't find it now. I have a vanilla installation of MSFS from Steam, but can't find the Community Folder. Can someone educate me please?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:01 AM #2
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    2,259

    Default

    See this article: https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/conte...mmunity-Folder
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Installing Mods to the Community Folder
    By tiger1962 in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 10-25-2020, 03:02 PM
  2. Quick access to Community Folder
    By stempski in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 09-25-2020, 12:03 PM
  3. Community Folder
    By redanddead in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 09-09-2020, 09:42 PM
  4. Virtual Aviation Community: A Community for Any Airline
    By yoieyo in forum Virtual Airlines
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 01-04-2017, 04:17 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules