We hope you enjoy our tutorial of the new release Joystick Wizard for IL-2 Sturmovik Cliffs of Dover Blitz and Desert Wings Tobruk.

Team Fusion Simulations have released this program as part of Patch 011, release on 31st October, 2020.

We are committed to the continued improvement of the communities playing experience, whether that be in-game or in the set up phase.

We are confident that players will appreciate the simplicity of this program and the time saved in mapping the key areas included.

Lets us know what you think!

Regards,

TFS Team

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xeh2sNp7c9U