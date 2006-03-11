This happened after the update of a couple of days ago, not the very latest one. When setting vertical speed in the autopilot of the TBM the little wheel ran away and set an impossible task like climb at 10,000 fpm. This happened randomly during cruise. Then when setting an initial climb, before taking off, it did it again. The wheel just went haywire. I tried the Cirrus and the same thing happened, this time with the altitude selector. It just kept twirling and trying to set a crazy altitude. This was also before takeoff. I tried the TBM again, flying by stick, and after a short while it went strange and dived for the ground. I've spent many hours in the cockpit of the TBM and so I do hope it can be fixed.