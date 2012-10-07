Thread: A few West Coast shots

A few West Coast shots
Not going anywhere, just flying around to see the scenery with P3Dv5. Fall hasn't kicked in here yet.
Being a different view on each of three screens guy, I've been very unhappy with 2020 only showing one view, regardless of the number of screens you're watching from. If I only wanted to do that, I'd use a tablet!!!! Which come to think of it, is probably their target audience. Fly while driving using your cell phone or tablet!!????
So this plus FS9, FSX, P3d, V-4 etc. is what I'm doing until Microsoft gets the 10-15 year old message that people like to have more than one view on screen while flying. When RW flying I look out the windshield, the left, and the right window. I can't simulate flying without the same ability!!
Hopefully 2020, which otherwise looks like a nice program will get the message!!!!
Last edited by Rupert; Today at 09:59 PM.
i9-9900K CPU currently running 5gig + -, 64GB DDR4 3200, Kraken 289mm Water cooler, AMD 5700XT Direct12 video card, 1 TB SSD & 480GB SSD.
Being an old chopper guy I usually fly low and slow using either FSX, 2020, or P3Dv5, all with a ton of ORBX scenery .
