Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: A few West Coast shots

  1. Today, 09:53 PM #1
    Rupert's Avatar
    Rupert
    Rupert is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Apr 2014
    Location
    Kentucky
    Posts
    5,113

    Default A few West Coast shots

    Not going anywhere, just flying around to see the scenery with P3Dv5. Fall hasn't kicked in here yet.

    Being a different view on each of three screens guy, I've been very unhappy with 2020 only showing one view, regardless of the number of screens you're watching from. If I only wanted to do that, I'd use a tablet!!!! Which come to think of it, is probably their target audience. Fly while driving using your cell phone or tablet!!????

    So this plus FS9, FSX, P3d, V-4 etc. is what I'm doing until Microsoft gets the 10-15 year old message that people like to have more than one view on screen while flying. When RW flying I look out the windshield, the left, and the right window. I can't simulate flying without the same ability!!

    Hopefully 2020, which otherwise looks like a nice program will get the message!!!!

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 273.4 KB  ID: 223552

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 301.6 KB  ID: 223553

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 3-1.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 259.9 KB  ID: 223554

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 4.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 244.0 KB  ID: 223555

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 5.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 212.7 KB  ID: 223556

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 6.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 226.9 KB  ID: 223557

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 7.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 309.8 KB  ID: 223558
    Last edited by Rupert; Today at 09:59 PM.
    i9-9900K CPU currently running 5gig + -, 64GB DDR4 3200, Kraken 289mm Water cooler, AMD 5700XT Direct12 video card, 1 TB SSD & 480GB SSD.

    Being an old chopper guy I usually fly low and slow using either FSX, 2020, or P3Dv5, all with a ton of ORBX scenery .
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Jetwave - Riding the Wave :: Coast to Coast
    By dlane in forum Virtual Airlines
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 07-10-2012, 04:04 PM
  2. Canadian Xpress® Summer Challenge: Coast to Coast
    By CXA001 in forum Virtual Airlines
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 05-15-2011, 04:55 PM
  3. East Coast Virtual Coast Guard
    By Racer921 in forum Virtual Airlines
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 03-30-2011, 09:32 PM
  4. Coast to Coast
    By Disneyflyer in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 03-31-2008, 08:40 PM
  5. Italy Coast to Coast (About 138nm)
    By budreiser in forum FS2004
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 08:12 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules