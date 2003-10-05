Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Not sure what to do now

    Not sure what to do now

    Well, ever since the sim updated itself, I have been unable to fly the 152/172, both AC will only go to 5 degrees up, no further.

    I have uninstalled and reinstalled.

    Not sure what else to do
    Windows 10, 32 gigs RAM, Nvidia GForce GTX 1660 I7 6400 running at 3.4
