Thread: Not sure what to do now

Well, ever since the sim updated itself, I have been unable to fly the 152/172, both AC will only go to 5 degrees up, no further.
I have uninstalled and reinstalled.
Not sure what else to do
Well, ever since the sim updated itself, I have been unable to fly the 152/172, both AC will only go to 5 degrees up, no further.
I have uninstalled and reinstalled.
Not sure what else to do
Last edited by davidc2; Today at 10:09 PM.
Windows 10, 32 gigs RAM, Nvidia GForce GTX 1660 I7 6400 running at 3.4
Bookmarks