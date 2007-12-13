Thread: Don't Try This at Home

Results 1 to 4 of 4

    After taking off from Half Moon Bay airport (KHAF) near San Francisco on a VFR coastal sight seeing flight in our FS2020 C172 G1000 we decide to add a little thrill to the day by flying under the Golden Gate Bridge.

    My dad, who was a career Navy pilot, actually did this in a Navy OS2U shortly after the end of World War II while he was temporarily stationed at Alameda Naval Air Station across the bay. In his words, "It was a piece of cake."

    Somewhere in a long lost family photo album I remember seeing a b & w picture of him with his canopy open waving to his wingman who took the photo with the bridge in the background.

    Turning in, flying under the bridge, and climbing out the other side. Fun fact: The Golden Gate bridge center span height is listed as 220 feet above the water.

    You know I always longed for those days. I remembered my grandfather telling me a story of the day he paid $4.00 to get a ride in a bi-wing airplane and was able to fly under the Fort Stuben bridge near Steubenville, Ohio. I had the honor of flying him in a C-172 in the early 80's. That is something You can never forget!
    Very cool! So much relevance for you too!
    My latest video at The Flight Level - Dangerous Landings - Courchevel Altiport - A TBM 930 RNAV/VFR Flight
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qzhgSjRzoNE
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qzhgSjRzoNE
    You know I always longed for those days. I remembered my grandfather telling me a story of the day he paid $4.00 to get a ride in a bi-wing airplane and was able to fly under the Fort Stuben bridge near Steubenville, Ohio. I had the honor of flying him in a C-172 in the early 80's. That is something You can never forget!
    Yes - back in the day you could do stuff like that and nobody got too excited.
