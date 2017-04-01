Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Issues with Community liveries with v1.10.8.0

    dogdish
    Question Issues with Community liveries with v1.10.8.0

    1. The LiveryMegaPack liveries can be selected, but only show as the default MSFS livery in the Hanger.
    2. Sometimes the aircraft is BLURRY while in the Hanger.
    3. Selected livery in flight is wrong (example Air New Zealand in ATC as a Ethihad)

    Did I miss something or are there newer versions?
    dogdish
    Default

    Nevermind, they ARE broken.

    ATTENTION: Broken with patch v1.10.7.0. Wait for update! (October 28th)
