Thread: Airplanes from FSX in FS2020?

  Today, 05:16 PM
    Bossen
    Jul 2020
    Denmark
    Default Airplanes from FSX in FS2020?

    Hi folkes,

    Is it possible to use old planes from FSX like the C130 in FS2020 or is it not compatible?

    If not, is there a add-on or program that can convert it?
    Regards Bossen

    FS4 - FSX and now FS2020.
  Today, 06:24 PM
    plainsman's Avatar
    plainsman
    Nov 2006
    East Texas, USA.
    Unlike everything from FS2000-FSX, this is a very expansive rewrite. It does not use the aircraft of FSX. Some have been ported over, but also some report poor performance as a result??
