Thread: Airplanes from FSX in FS2020?

Hi folkes,
Is it possible to use old planes from FSX like the C130 in FS2020 or is it not compatible?
If not, is there a add-on or program that can convert it?
Regards Bossen
FS4 - FSX and now FS2020.
Unlike everything from FS2000-FSX, this is a very expansive rewrite. It does not use the aircraft of FSX. Some have been ported over, but also some report poor performance as a result??
