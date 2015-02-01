Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Unexplained Change in Detail

  1. Today, 03:44 PM #1
    Mac6737
    Mac6737 is offline Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2007
    Location
    Washington, DC Area
    Posts
    230

    Default Unexplained Change in Detail

    The other day, I dared to take my first trip around Manhattan Island. To my surprise, all the buildings looked fine, including the new World Trade Center, which has facets.

    Today, however, i repeated the route, and discovered, among other inadequacies that the new FTC is now a dark monolith:

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Financial District.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 139.7 KB  ID: 223536

    Any ideas?

    Thanks all,

    Mac6737
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:02 PM #2
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    593

    Default

    There was a similar post last week about the CN Tower. If I remember correctly, it turned out the OP’s Photogrammetry was turned off. Either that or Bing Data World Graphics.
    Go into the settings.. click the Data tab & double check them all. I’m sure it’s one of those.

    Regards
    Steve

    edit: in the case of the CN Tower, it was photogrammetry that was turned off (just found the post)
    Last edited by g7rta; Today at 04:18 PM.
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Terrain Detail/Water Detail Sliders
    By silverheels2 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 01-02-2015, 10:59 AM
  2. water detail and terrain detail slider
    By kc10 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 11-19-2004, 05:22 AM
  3. UNEXPLAINED HEADING SHIFT???
    By joe308 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 11-24-2003, 05:20 PM
  4. Has anyone had an unexplained lose of frame rate???
    By Leo112 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 06-12-2002, 02:50 AM
  5. Unexplained, intermittent, loss of control,computer problem
    By nearmiss in forum FS2002
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 01-10-2002, 08:31 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules