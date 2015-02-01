Thread: Unexplained Change in Detail

There was a similar post last week about the CN Tower. If I remember correctly, it turned out the OP’s Photogrammetry was turned off. Either that or Bing Data World Graphics.
Go into the settings.. click the Data tab & double check them all. I’m sure it’s one of those.
Regards
Steve
edit: in the case of the CN Tower, it was photogrammetry that was turned off (just found the post)
